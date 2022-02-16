BlackRock Inc. Buys 3,203 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of CGI worth $23,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in CGI by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GIB. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. raised their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

