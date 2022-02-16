BlackRock Inc. Buys 59,151 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,151 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $21,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,276,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $29,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony Strange purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $411.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

