BlackRock Inc. Buys 92,503 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.48% of Cambium Networks worth $23,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,773,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,255,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 100,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 1,018.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $665.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.40. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

CMBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised Cambium Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

