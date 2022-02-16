BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,269,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 213,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.39% of Nordic American Tankers worth $23,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 30,713.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 187,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 486.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NAT opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 207.71%. The company had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

