BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.48% of Southern First Bancshares worth $23,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 69,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SFST opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.67. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The firm has a market cap of $451.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.