BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,449,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.95% of Citizens worth $21,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citizens by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Citizens by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 17,742 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Citizens by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens alerts:

CIA opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. Citizens, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Citizens Profile

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.