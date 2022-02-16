BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,090,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 94,649 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.32% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $22,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.74. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

