BlackRock Inc. Has $20.89 Million Stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,939,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,024 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.35% of Athenex worth $20,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Athenex by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Athenex by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 156,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.
Athenex Company Profile
Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.
