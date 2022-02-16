BlackRock Inc. Has $21.61 Million Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,719 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.77% of Main Street Capital worth $21,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $754,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

MAIN stock opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

