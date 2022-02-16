BlackRock Inc. Has $21.77 Million Position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.84% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $21,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth $185,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVH stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $629.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $36.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BVH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, EVP La Osa Jorge De bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.63 per share, for a total transaction of $72,014.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan bought 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $501,808.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 63,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,521. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

