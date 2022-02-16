BlackRock Inc. Has $22.48 Million Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,445,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 322,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.45% of Limelight Networks worth $22,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 208,046.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $553.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

