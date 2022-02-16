BlackRock Inc. Has $22.51 Million Stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 949,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,882 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.62% of Northwest Pipe worth $22,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 67.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 57,526 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 36.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 143,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,005 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 71.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 394.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NWPX stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $295.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $29,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $148,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

