BlackRock Inc. Has $22.73 Million Stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,182 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.53% of CNB Financial worth $22,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. CNB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.15%.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

