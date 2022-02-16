BlackRock Inc. Has $23.48 Million Stock Position in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,731,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,295 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.19% of Talaris Therapeutics worth $23,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,028,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,461,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALS stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $19.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on TALS. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

