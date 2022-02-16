BlackRock Inc. Has $23.61 Million Position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 961,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.82% of American Outdoor Brands worth $23,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AOUT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $244.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.35.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $47,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy acquired 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

