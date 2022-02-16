BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,240,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.60% of Identiv worth $23,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Identiv by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 48,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Identiv by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 37,084 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $119,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $469.90 million, a PE ratio of 529.00 and a beta of 1.77. Identiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

