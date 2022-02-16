BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,783 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of BCE worth $23,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth about $880,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth about $212,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth about $310,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. BCE’s payout ratio is 113.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

