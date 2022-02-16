BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 256.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369,969 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.78% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $23,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of IGF opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.92. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $42.99 and a one year high of $48.60.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.