BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 192,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.64% of Kronos Worldwide worth $23,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 16,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 15.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KRO opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

KRO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

