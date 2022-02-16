BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,172 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of MetroCity Bankshares worth $22,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCBS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 15.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 37,093 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $176,000. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCBS stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $647.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.55. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 23.26%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

