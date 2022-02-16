BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.39% of MGM Growth Properties worth $23,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.56%.

MGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.