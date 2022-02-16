BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Raised by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 2.9% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.41% of BlackRock worth $521,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $778.46. 4,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,132. The company has a market cap of $118.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $861.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $891.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.21.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

