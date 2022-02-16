BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,179,288 Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) by 476.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,426,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179,288 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Lyell Immunopharma worth $21,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYEL. MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,147,000. Apoletto Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,600,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,410,000. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LYEL opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $19.84.
Lyell Immunopharma Profile
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
