BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,179,288 Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) by 476.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,426,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179,288 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Lyell Immunopharma worth $21,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYEL. MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,147,000. Apoletto Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,600,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,410,000. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

LYEL opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyell Immunopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Lyell Immunopharma Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.