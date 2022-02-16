BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,781 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of ACM Research worth $22,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACMR opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 0.62. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $144.81.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

