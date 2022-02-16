BlackRock Inc. Purchases 18,756 Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 709,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of PLDT worth $23,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHI. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in PLDT by 45.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PLDT by 15.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PLDT in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in PLDT by 18.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PLDT by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PLDT alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHI. StockNews.com cut PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

NYSE PHI opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. PLDT Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $38.69.

PLDT Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.