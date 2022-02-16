BlackRock Inc. Purchases 27,489 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,393,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,489 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.76% of Rimini Street worth $23,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 48.0% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 975,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after buying an additional 316,316 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,111,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after buying an additional 37,251 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMNI opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.42 million, a P/E ratio of -15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Brian Slepko sold 26,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $179,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 187,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $1,129,099.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,103,598 shares of company stock worth $6,809,426. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RMNI shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rimini Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

