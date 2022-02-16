BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Shares in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,156,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,735,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter valued at $5,040,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter valued at $813,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter valued at $656,000.
CIIGU opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.22. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $10.71.
