BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.45% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $22,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $51.86 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

