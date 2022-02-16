BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,155,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204,139 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Credit Suisse Group worth $21,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cheuvreux upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.23.

NYSE:CS opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

