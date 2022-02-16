BlackRock Inc. Sells 104,894 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,688,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104,894 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.33% of AXT worth $22,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXTI. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AXT by 394.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 165,394 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in AXT by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 384,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 150,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. AXT, Inc. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $15.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

