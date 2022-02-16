BlackRock Inc. Sells 196,269 Shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,436,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,269 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.47% of XL Fleet worth $21,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XL Fleet in the second quarter valued at about $1,158,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in XL Fleet in the second quarter valued at about $546,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in XL Fleet in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in XL Fleet by 26.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 117,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in XL Fleet during the second quarter worth about $520,000. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XL Fleet stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.46. XL Fleet Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 208.03%.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

