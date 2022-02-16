BlackRock Inc. Sells 38,724 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,604,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,724 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of Aegon worth $23,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 63,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Aegon by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 23,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aegon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,534,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Aegon by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aegon by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 78,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

AEG opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

AEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.80) to €5.00 ($5.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

