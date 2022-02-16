BlackRock Inc. Sells 39,496 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 779,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,496 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.48% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 475,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after buying an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6,341.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after buying an additional 345,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 22,197 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 268,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.