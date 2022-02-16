BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134,362 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.63% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $21,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,172,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter worth about $863,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,784,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

