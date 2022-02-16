BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.51

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 129342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 359.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 204,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 159,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after buying an additional 31,605 shares in the last quarter. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.