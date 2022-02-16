BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.51

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 129342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
