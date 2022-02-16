BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Hits New 12-Month High at $699.66

Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 699.66 ($9.47) and last traded at GBX 699.66 ($9.47), with a volume of 76158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 688 ($9.31).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 614.17. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

