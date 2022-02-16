Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 31,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,008,000 after acquiring an additional 304,437 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,010,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.45.

Shares of BLMN opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.