Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.02% of Blue Bird worth $22,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 3.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Blue Bird by 0.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 97,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Blue Bird by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Blue Bird by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 11.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $620.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1,940.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised Blue Bird from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

