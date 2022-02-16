Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Shares Sold by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,100 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Blue Ridge Bankshares worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 15.7% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 895,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after buying an additional 121,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 336.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 590,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,220,000. 35.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRBS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 37,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.