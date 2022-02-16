BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $1 Million in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after purchasing an additional 372,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Jamf by 68.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 69,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jamf by 1,765.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 243,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Jamf by 98.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $5,471,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $237,350.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 369,260 shares of company stock worth $13,280,558 over the last quarter.

Shares of JAMF opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

