BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.91 and last traded at C$14.92. Approximately 261,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 210,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th.

