BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 160.80 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 160.80 ($2.18). Approximately 324,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 440,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($2.15).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 166.67. The company has a market capitalization of £897.50 million and a PE ratio of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get BMO Global Smaller Companies alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. BMO Global Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.