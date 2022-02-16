Boeing (BA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boeing (NYSE: BA):

2/16/2022 – Boeing is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Boeing was given a new $265.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/31/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $288.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $272.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Boeing was given a new $290.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/27/2022 – Boeing was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/26/2022 – Boeing was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $265.00.

1/21/2022 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $227.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boeing remains the largest U.S. aircraft manufacturer in terms of revenues, orders and deliveries, and is one of the largest aerospace and defense contractors. The outlook for the company’s defense business remains optimistic. Per the latest market outlook, the company anticipates that the world will need 19,000 new planes, over the next decade, The stock holds a strong solvency position in the near term. Its share price has outperformed its industry in the past year. However, Boeing has been facing production quality issues for its 787 program, leading to a pause in its deliveries. A few of its suppliers have suspended or reduced their operations, and thus Boeing is experiencing some supply chain shortages. This U.S. jet maker is still behind Airbus in terms of deliveries, which indicates poor revenue growth prospects for Boeing.”

1/20/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $238.00.

1/18/2022 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $265.00.

1/12/2022 – Boeing was given a new $305.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/11/2022 – Boeing was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/29/2021 – Boeing was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/21/2021 – Boeing was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/20/2021 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $245.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE BA traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.93. The stock had a trading volume of 80,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,292,748. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.10.

Get The Boeing Company alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.