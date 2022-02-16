BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.70 Million

Analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to announce sales of $431.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $429.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $433.60 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $444.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $54,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $114,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,755. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,388,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 198,731 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $12,351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 284,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.41. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $120.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

