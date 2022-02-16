Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.60 and last traded at $89.55. 2,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05.

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

