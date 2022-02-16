BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $1.93

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.93 or 0.00004413 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 60.4% higher against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $282,294.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,649.18 or 0.99969794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00070138 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00027544 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00019578 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.00387447 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,187 coins and its circulating supply is 894,399 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.