Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BONXF opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Bonterra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
