BonusCloud Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Million (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.27 million and $33,630.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00105618 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BXC is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,153,311,298 coins. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.