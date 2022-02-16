Booking (BKNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Booking to post earnings of $12.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Booking stock opened at $2,635.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,396.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,357.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,053.57 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.29.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Booking stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.