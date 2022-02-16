Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,690.37

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2,690.37 and last traded at $2,672.98, with a volume of 14526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,635.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.29.

Get Booking alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $110.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,396.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,357.73.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.